BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – If you use Route 21 to head for destinations south of Stark County, there’s a detour starting on Monday.

ODOT says 21 will be closing in Bethlehem Township between Lawndell and Goodrich Roads for about a month for a culvert replacement project.

You can use local roads to get around that, or there’s an ODOT detour set up.

The ODOT detour uses Routes 62, 93 and 250.