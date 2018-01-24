OEPA Wants FERC to Stop Tuscarawas River Rover Drilling

Crews cleaning drilling mud spill in the Bethlehem Twp. wetlands in April of 2017. (Courtesy Ohio EPA)

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – That 146,000 gallons of drilling fluid lost underneath the Tuscarawas River in Bethlehem Township is not currently an environmental problem, but it could be.

That has the Ohio EPA asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking Rover Pipeline to stop drilling underneath the river until corrective measures can be taken.\

There’s concern the fluid could contaminate the river or nearby private water wells.

There’s also the issue of the drilling mud coming back to the surface and impacting the already-devastated category 3 wetlands area.

The state EPA believes the material seeped into natural voids in the bedrock below.

The OEPA has had over 20 environmental issues with Rover along their pipeline route.