JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Law enforcement around the state and beyond is on the watch for a missing Jackson Township man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and needs his medication.

There’s a Missing Adult Alert out for 83-year-old Donald Selby.

He left his home Friday morning, driving a 2003 grey Toyota RAV4 with Ohio license GEW 9156.

If you see the car, call police.