Ohio Officer Fired After Pulling Over Daughter and Her Boyfriend Without Cause

Lorain Police Officer John Kovach Jr. was fired after an incident that took place April 16.

On April 16th, dashcam footage shows Kovach driving after a silver vehicle that passes his parked cruiser. He then pulls the car over without notifying dispatch. He tells the driver, 18 year old Malaki Coleman, to get out of the car because he is going to jail. Coleman is Kovach’s daughter’s boyfriend. When Coleman asks why, Kovach tells the young man to take a seat in the back of his cruiser and that they will “… make **** up as we go.”

Gloria Morales then comes out of her nearby home to the scene. Her two children are in the backseat of Coleman’s car. Kovach first tries to argue saying his daughter’s computer is at Morales’s house. At first she agrees to let him search her home, but then she tells him to come back with a search warrant. Kovach tells her to go inside the house, and Morales informs him she is going to call 911. He threatens to arrest her for calling 911 for a non-emergency. He then tells her two children to get out of the backseat, and go inside the house with their mother. It is then Kovach notices that his own daughter, Katlyn Kovach, 18, is also in the backseat. Kovach then tells Coleman to get out of the backseat, pushes his daughter inside instead, and drives away.

During all this, Kovach had received a call from dispatch to report at the scene of a road rage incident. Kovach does not respond to the incident.

An internal investigation proved he abused his power in a traffic stop without cause, and he was fired.