Ohio To Get $2 Billion Entertainment Park

Ohio is about to get an entertainment park that is bigger than Disneyland, and will bring about 15,000 jobs to the state! Planet Oasis recently announced that they will be opening an entertainment park right outside of Columbus in Delaware County. The park will be about 350 acres, and will have tons of indoor and outdoor attractions.

Some of the attractions the park is teasing are: indoor sky diving and water park, specialty shops, restaurants, medieval dining experience, salt water lake and beach, skate park, indoor surf park, indoor go-karts, laser tag, and more!