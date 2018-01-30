Ohioans Can File Taxes Now, Benefit Bank Can Help
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 7:39 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Ohioans can begin filing their 2017 state and federal tax returns as of Monday.

The Ohio Benefit Bank offers free filing services to most single households with annual incomes below $65,000 and most married households filing jointly with incomes less than $95,000.

Martin Terry with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks says you stand to save a few hundred dollars on preparation fees.

Last year, the Ohio Benefit Bank helped more than 60,000 people prepare their taxes.

For low-income taxpayers, they’ll even determine your eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit and other credits.

Go to the Ohio Benefits website for more.

Related Content

Election Preview: North Canton City School Distric...
County Seeks Renewal of .1 Mill 911 Tax
Wanted Orrville Man Arrested in West Virginia
Southern Ohio Quadruple Murder Suspect Arrested
Massillon Voters Pass 1.5 Mill Museum Tax
Deer Gun Season Open in Ohio