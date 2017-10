Have you ever heard about Melonheads? If you said no, then you are with the morning crew. An article was released recently by Thrillist that details each state’s most popular creepy urban legend. Ohio’s is about something called the “Melonheads.” The legend of the Melonheads is about pale, sick, genetically modified kids with gigantic heads and razor teeth that run around eating babies. They apparently haunt the woods in Kirkland.