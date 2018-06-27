One of Canada’s Largest Music Fests on Hold.. For Tiny Bird Nest

Yup, you read that right. Ottawa’s Bluesfest, which is one of Canada’s largest music festivals, has been put on hold. The cause for the disruption in preparations is because of a tiny bird’s nest; a killdeer to be exact. These tiny birds make nests on the ground, and this particular bird made one right near one of the festival’s main stages. Killdeer are a protected species in Canada, and it is illegal to mess with their nests. If the nest is moved, even by a few feet, they run the risk of the mother bird abandoning her eggs.

Right now the area is taped off, and a security guard was hired to make sure no one tampers with the nest. Organizers have asked federals to please move the nest, and have given a list of possible re-nesting locations.

