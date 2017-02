Wow! Talk about a mishap! After it was announced that “La La Land” got best picture, it was revealed that the announcement was a mistake! “Moonlight” was the real winner. So, how did this mishap happen? Well, it turns out Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope. And! There is photographic evidence to prove it. A zoomed in picture shows that the envelope he is holding is for “Actress in a Leading Role.”

The cast of “La La Land” graciously passed the awards to the rightful winners, “Moonlight.”

