CHICAGO, Illinois (WHBC) – A Massillon-based company has agreed to pay a $21,000 fine in connection with the death of a Perry High School senior last summer.

Fimple’s Lawn Care was cited by OSHA for two safety violations after the 18-year-old died on his first day on the job.

Last June, Mitchell Williams suffered hyperthermia while working with a lawn mowing crew at the Metzger Nature Center near Ragersville in Tuscarawas County.