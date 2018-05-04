OSP: Canton Woman Critical After Driving Left of Center, Slamming Into Semi

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says impairment may have been a factor after a Canton woman drove on the wrong side of the road on Route 21 through the intersection of 212, slamming head-on into a semi rig on Thursday.

The New Philadelphia post of the patrol says 27-year-old Charlotte Murdock is critical, in an induced coma at Akron City Hospital.

The roof of the small car was sheared off in the crash.

The truck drivers were not injured.

That accident on the Franklin Township side of the intersection.