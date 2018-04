COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and state police agencies in five other neighboring states think they got their message out to a number of drivers recently.

During the week of April 15th, over 1500 drivers in Ohio alone were ticketed for distracted driving.

34 of those drivers were even texting while behind the wheel or otherwise improperly using the phone while driving.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.