Ozark Season 2 and More On Netflix in August

EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN AUGUST
August 1
- The Aviator
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- The Golden Compass
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched
August 2
- Emelie
August 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
- Cocaine Coast
- Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3)
- I Am A Killer
- Like Father
- Marching Orders
August 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version
- Mr. Sunshine
- On Children
August 5
- Paid in Full
August 9
- The Originals (Season 5)
- Perdida
August 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
- Afflicted
- All About the Washingtons
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- Insatiable
- La casa de las flores
- Million Pound Menu
- The Package
- The Ponysitters Club
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7)
- Zion
August 11
- No Country for Old Men
August 13
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- The Nut Job
- Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)
August 15
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100 (Season 5)
August 16
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
August 17
- Disenchantment
- Magic For Humans
- The Motive
- Pinky Malinky
- Spirit Riding Free (Season 6)
- Stay Here
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Ultraviolet
August 19
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2)
August 21
- Year One
August 23
- Deadwind
- Follow This
- Great News (Season 1)
August 24
- The After Party
- Ask the StoryBots (Season 2)
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
- Ghoul
- The Innocents
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3)
- Young & Hungry (Season 5)
August 28
- The Good Place (Season 2)
August 29
- Inequality For All
August 31
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
- Inside the Criminal Mind
- The Laws of Thermodynamics
- Ozark (Season 2)
- Paradise PD
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
- Undercover Law
LEAVING NETFLIX IN AUGUST
August 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Season 1)
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- The Killing (Seasons 1-3)
- Reasonable Doubt
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5
- 13 Assassins
August 6
- Welcome to Me
August 10
- St. Vincent
August 12
- For a Good Time, Call…
August 13
- Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms (Seasons 1-3)
- Littlest Pet Shop (Seasons 2-4)
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies (Seasons 1-3)
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (Season 2)
- Transformers Prime (Seasons 2-3)
- Transformers: Rescue Bots (Seasons 2-4)
August 23
- Sausage Party
August 25
- The Road