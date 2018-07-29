Ozark Season 2 and More On Netflix in August
By John Stewart
Jul 29, 2018 @ 7:50 PM

EVERYTHING NEW ON NETFLIX IN AUGUST

August 1

  • The Aviator
  • Batman Begins
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Clerks
  • Constantine
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Edge of Fear
  • Eraser
  • The Golden Compass
  • Gran Torino
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • The Informant!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • No Reservations
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Secretariat
  • Silverado
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Stripes
  • Switched

August 2

  • Emelie

August 3

  • Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
  • Cocaine Coast
  • Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3)
  • I Am A Killer
  • Like Father
  • Marching Orders

August 4

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version
  • Mr. Sunshine
  • On Children

August 5

  • Paid in Full

August 9

  • The Originals (Season 5)
  • Perdida

August 10

  • 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
  • Afflicted
  • All About the Washingtons
  • Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
  • Insatiable
  • La casa de las flores
  • Million Pound Menu
  • The Package
  • The Ponysitters Club
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7)
  • Zion

August 11

  • No Country for Old Men

August 13

  • Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
  • The Nut Job
  • Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)

August 15

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Hostiles
  • The 100 (Season 5)

August 16

  • Evan Almighty
  • Wish I Was Here

August 17

  • Disenchantment
  • Magic For Humans
  • The Motive
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Spirit Riding Free (Season 6)
  • Stay Here
  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Ultraviolet

August 19

  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2)

August 21

  • Year One

August 23

  • Deadwind
  • Follow This
  • Great News (Season 1)

August 24

  • The After Party
  • Ask the StoryBots (Season 2)
  • Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
  • Ghoul
  • The Innocents
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3)
  • Young & Hungry (Season 5)

August 28

  • The Good Place (Season 2)

August 29

  • Inequality For All

August 31

  • The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
  • Inside the Criminal Mind
  • The Laws of Thermodynamics
  • Ozark (Season 2)
  • Paradise PD
  • Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
  • Undercover Law

LEAVING NETFLIX IN AUGUST

August 1

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • Adventures in Babysitting
  • Can’t Buy Me Love
  • Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot (Season 1)
  • Finding Dory
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • The Killing (Seasons 1-3)
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

  • 10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

  • 13 Assassins

August 6

  • Welcome to Me

August 10

  • St. Vincent

August 12

  • For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

  • Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

  • Being Flynn
  • Enter the Battlefield
  • Jem and the Holograms (Seasons 1-3)
  • Littlest Pet Shop (Seasons 2-4)
  • Pariah
  • Pound Puppies (Seasons 1-3)
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Adventures of Chuck & Friends (Season 2)
  • Transformers Prime (Seasons 2-3)
  • Transformers: Rescue Bots (Seasons 2-4)

August 23

  • Sausage Party

August 25

  • The Road
