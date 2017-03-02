Panera Delivering, and Pizza Shoes!

Great news for our fellow foodies!

Fellow lovers of bread, soup, cookies and pastry goodness unite! By the end of April, Panera locations across Northeast Ohio will have the option to deliver within an 8 minute radius.

And, Pizza Hut has made pizza ordering even more simple. Introducing, the new ‘Pie Tops.’ Shoes that order pizza for you! After linking the shoes with an app on your phone, all you have to do is press the button on your shoe, and a pizza is ordered to your location. But, there is a catch. There are only 64 shoes being made… But you can still dream about owning your own pair of pizza shoes.

