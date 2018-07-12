Papa John’s Founder Resigns After Saying Racial Slur in Conference Call

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa Johns, has resigned after a report came out with Forbes that he had said a racial slur, the “n” word, in a conference call. Schnatter acknowledged using inappropriate and hurtful language, and resigned.

Last year, Schnatter caused controversy when blaming his dip in sales due to their advertisements with the NFL. He also suggested that the NFL should have reacted to players’ protests on the field sooner. After that, Schnatter stepped down as CEO.

In the conference call where Schnatter used the “n” word, he was trying to downplay his comments he made about the NFL protests. He was trying to make a point, saying that KFC used to use that racial slur, and never got into trouble for it.