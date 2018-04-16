Parents Arrested for Restraining Alleged Child Sex Predator

In a bizarre video that was broadcasted over Facebook Live, a couple zip-tied a man they claimed was a child predator that had come to their house to have sex with their 13 year old daughter. The mother in the video claims they had filed previous reports with the police department about the man, but the police had done nothing. When they alerted police that the man was coming to their home to have sex with their 13 year old daughter, the police refused to come to the residence. So the couple took matters into their own hands, and restrained the man.

When police showed up, they arrested all three. Now, the parents are facing charges but the alleged child predator is not.