Parents Evict Their Own Son

Dad’s Feb. 2, 2018 letter began an eviction process that has lasted three months so far and gone from local court up to Onondaga County’s top court. They are now seeking a justice in that court to evict Michael.
Christina Rotondo, who owns the family’s Weatheridge Drive home, made her intentions clear again in a Feb. 13 letter:
“Michael Joseph Rotondo, You are hereby evicted from 408 Weatheridge Drive, Camillus, New York effective immediately,” she wrote.
She warned him not to resist.
“Any action you take that can be construed as threatening or harassing…us or prevents or obstructs our ability to use the house or property at 408 Weatheridge Drive as we see fit will result in your immediate removal from the premises,” she concluded.
In a series of letters filed with the court, Christina and Mark offered their son life advice, told him to get rid of his broken car and offered money to help him find a new place to live.
The letters show how the eviction process has unfolded so far: