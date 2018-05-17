Parents Evict Their Own Son
By John Stewart
|
May 17, 2018 @ 7:19 AM
Source: Google Maps

Camillus, NY — Two Camillus parents are going to Onondaga County Supreme Court to force their 30-year-old son out of the family residence.

“After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately,” father Mark Rotondo wrote his son, in a letter filed with the court.

But son Michael isn’t going anywhere without a fight.

The parents’ lawyer, Anthony Adorante, said today that the couple is having trouble with their son and didn’t know any other way to get him out. The couple declined comment for this story.

Michael has, so far, ignored their demand to leave, according to the court complaint.

Source: Syracuse.Com

