Build-A-Bear is Having A Pay Your Age Day – Mark Thursday on your calendar as bear day.

If you or your kids have always wanted to build your own, this is the day. Build-A-Bear is celebrating “Pay Your Age Day” nationwide. To take advantage, sign up for Build-A-Bear’s free loyalty club program. Then, you and the kids pay your age!

But wait, if you’re above 29, you are totally in luck. You only have to pay 29 bucks! If the store happens to be full of people on Thursday, pick your shell and come back to fill it.

Source: Bustle