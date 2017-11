Paypal released a report saying that, from data they collected, a ton of people do their Christmas shopping while using the restroom. Their money habits report reveals the number of people planning to shop from their phone this year will be up to almost 80%, with 46% of that being from the “porcelain throne.” I can’t help but wonder… how did Paypal receive this information? And, AREN’T THESE PEOPLE WORRIED ABOUT PINKEYE?