People Jump Out of Moving Cars for New Dance Craze

A new dance challenge, #InMyFeelings, is taking over Twitter and Instagram. It involves dancing to Drake’s newest hit song. While some of these challenges are well executed and don’t pose a danger to others… We can’t say the same for all participants. Why? Because some people are jumping out of moving cars, and then break out dancing in the middle of the road. Dancing next to your parked car? Fine. Dancing in the middle of the road next to your moving car? Not okay! Though most times, the “dance” part doesn’t happen after jumping out of their car. They just fall down.

 

For example:

Or this:

DON’T DO IT!

