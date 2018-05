A study came out recently that suggests people over 40… should only work 3 days a week. Yep, that’s right! The study, conducted by Melbourne University, measured the cognitive abilities of over 6,000 older workers. It discovered that when their work week was reduced to 25 hours, roughly three days, their work productivity improved. When the amount of hours worked for a week was set to 55 hours, performance was greatly reduced. Stress and fatigue were the major contributors for the decline.