People Do Plan to Shop on Black Friday

Although there have been reports that people were no planning on shopping on Black Friday, a new survey dispels that belief. Over half of Americans are planning on heading out to stores the day after Thanksgiving as well as taking part in Cyber Monday deals. And they are expecting to drop about $475 on those two days.