People Spend 22 Minutes a Daydreaming a Day

Find yourself being lost in thought? Losing yourself to fantasies of what could be? You aren’t alone. On average, Americans spend about 22 minutes a day daydreaming. That comes out to about 4 years over the span of their lives.
The most common daydreams are:
1. Winning the lottery or suddenly being rich.
2. Going on vacation.
3. Being somewhere exotic.
4. Sex.
5. Being on a beach.
6. Doing something adventurous.
7. Actually speaking your mind.
8. Meeting “the one.”
9. Quitting your job.
10. Errands you need to do.