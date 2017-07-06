People Spend 22 Minutes a Daydreaming a Day

Find yourself being lost in thought? Losing yourself to fantasies of what could be? You aren’t alone. On average, Americans spend about 22 minutes a day daydreaming. That comes out to about 4 years over the span of their lives.

The most common daydreams are:

1. Winning the lottery or suddenly being rich.

2. Going on vacation.

3. Being somewhere exotic.

4. Sex.

5. Being on a beach.

6. Doing something adventurous.

7. Actually speaking your mind.

8. Meeting “the one.”

9. Quitting your job.

10. Errands you need to do.

