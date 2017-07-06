People Spend 22 Minutes a Daydreaming a Day

Find yourself being lost in thought? Losing yourself to fantasies of what could be? You aren’t alone. On average, Americans spend about 22 minutes a day daydreaming. That comes out to about 4 years over the span of their lives.

The most common daydreams are:

1.  Winning the lottery or suddenly being rich.

2.  Going on vacation.

3.  Being somewhere exotic.

4.  Sex.

5.  Being on a beach.

6.  Doing something adventurous.

7.  Actually speaking your mind.

8.  Meeting “the one.”

9.  Quitting your job.

10.  Errands you need to do.

 

