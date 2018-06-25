“Permit Patty”: Woman Allegedly Calls Police On Girl Selling Water

We’ve heard stories about kids having their lemonade stands shut down because they don’t have a permit. Well, now we have another case of children being called out for lack of a permit, but this story is a little different.

8 year old Jordan wanted to go to Disneyland. Her mother, Erin Austin, recently lost her job. So Jordan started selling bottles of water outside the family’s apartment building, which is near the AT&T stadium where the Giants where playing. Jordan and her mother were approached by Allison Ettel. She demanded to see their permit to sell bottles of water. That is when Austin takes out her phone and starts recording. Ettel claims to be on the phone with police during the video, and then ducks down behind a cement wall. Austin keeps recording Ettel ducking down behind the wall. Ettel then claims that Jordan is selling water illegally, “on my property.” The video has gone viral with the hashtag, #PermitPatty.

After the story went viral, it was revealed that someone saw the story and gifted Jordan four tickets to Disneyland.

Ettel was interviewed by Huffington Post where she said she was sorry, and that she had only “pretended” to call the police. Austin told USA Today she didn’t accept the apology.