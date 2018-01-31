Perry Leaders Advise Attending ‘A Community Coming Together’

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Perry school, safety forces, elected officials and township churches are urging residents to be part of “A Community Coming Together”.

It’s Thursday night at 6:30 at the Canton Baptist Temple on Whipple Avenue NW, just north of West Tusc.

A Cleveland Clinic adolescent mental health expert will tell parents how to talk to their kids about suicide.

This in light of the six deaths the school district has experienced this school year.

There will also be a session on keeping kids safe online.

Those attending will also find material about various types of assistance available in the community.

For those who cannot attend, we will broadcast the presentations on 1480 WHBC starting at 6:30.