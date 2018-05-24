Perry PD: Man Shoots Self During Domestic Investigation
By Jim Michaels
|
May 24, 2018 @ 6:27 AM
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A Perry Township man is hospitalized after shooting himself while being questioned by police responding to a domestic disturbance call Wednesday night.

The man’s condition is not known, but his injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

Perry Township police say they responded to a 911 hangup call in the 1100 block of Denmont Avenue SW.

Officers in a release say that man’s demeanor changed when they told him they had a warrant for his arrest.

The man’s name has not been released.

Also, no word on where the bullet struck the man.

