Perry PD: Reward Offered for Pellet Gun Shooters

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Perry Township Police say a $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to the culprits behind a series of pellet gun shootings in the township.

Police believe that was the type of weapon fired at four cars this week.

In several cases, windows were shot out.

Three of the incidents happened Tuesday night with another reported on Thursday.

The Tuesday incidents happened on Genoa Avenue SW and Navarre Road SW.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Here’s the press release from the Perry Township Police Department: