CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is no small affair.

The Hall says 700,000 people are participating in all the events taking place between July 22nd and August 6th, so they can use your help.

They need 5000 volunteers to assist on one of 30 different committees for all 17 major events, even serving as hosts to the eight members of the Class of 2018.

Here’s a link to more information, as well as a link to register to volunteer.