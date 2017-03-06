How to Pick the Fastest Check Out Lane

Every shopper knows the struggle. Getting stuck behind someone who doesn’t know how to scan their card, or takes too long getting their items on the belt, or decides to chat up the check out clerk. Well, we found some tips for you on how to pick out the fastest check out lane.

1. Avoid new cashiers or cashiers in training.

2. Stay away from chatty cashiers.

3. If the light is flashing, pick a different line.

4. Avoid lines that have lot’s of fresh produce.

5. Watch out for large items in a basket.

