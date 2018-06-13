PLAIN TWP, Ohio (WHBC) – The 21 cats who spent some time last week living inside the same metal crate are doing OK.

Plain Township animal rescue group Pitties and Kitties says they can use more foster homes for rescue animals, as they make the transition to a new permanent home.

They cover a lot of the medical and other expenses for foster parents.

Most of the 21 were small kittens dropped off at the unmarked address of the organization on Whipple Avenue NW.

The organization’s Sarah Helton says on Facebook that all the animals have gotten treatment from their mobile veterinarian.

They can use more foster homes for homeless cats, as well as donations to cover the cost of medicine, veterinary services, food, etc.

There are donation opportunities at their webpage.

She’d also like info including nearby surveillance video on who dropped the cats off at the unmarked office.

You can call 234-738-2259.