Officer Lindsey Bittorf was browsing Facebook, and came across a post from the mother of 8 year old Jackson Arneson. Jackson was in need of a new kidney, and no one in his family was a match. Officer Bittorf was so moved by Kristi Goll’s, Jackson’s mother, Facebook post, that she went and got tested to see if she was a match. When she found out she was, she visited the family and told them the good news.

