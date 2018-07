We’ve all been there. Anyone that has an iPhone.. or has the name SARAH (sigh..) knows the struggle of Siri “waking up” and responding when she hasn’t been called upon. But this might be one of the most epic interruptions done by the virtual assistant. During a speech in the commons, defense secretary Gavin Williamson was interrupted by his own phone. He was giving a speech on “Syria,” but his phone interrupted as “Siri” and started to give the secretary suggestions on the country.