Police in Lancaster have reported that they have been finding red balloons tied to sewer grates. This comes in anticipation for the new adaption of “It,” a movie based on a Stephen King novel. In the previews for the new upcoming film, a little boy is lured to a sewer grate by a red balloon tied to it. The police department posted a picture of the prank to it’s Facebook page, jokingly saying they were terrified, and suggesting readers to go watch the preview for the movie.

