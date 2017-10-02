Prayers for the Victims and People Affected by Las Vegas Mass Shooting

At Mix 941, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those injured, and the families and loved ones affected by the senseless tragedy that happened at a country festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

A gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 people, and injuring at least 200 more. The suspected attacker, 64 year old Stephen Paddock, shot at the crowd from the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Authorities killed Paddock in his hotel room. The shooting occurred during Jason Aldean’s set. Police are still searching for Paddock’s roommate, a woman named Marilou Danley.

UPDATE: 10/2 @ 7:25am: Police are now reporting that they have Marilou Danley in custody.

UPDATE: 10/2 @ 10:31 It is now believed that more than 400 have been injured in the shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT



