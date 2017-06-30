Pregnant Woman Hits Purse Thief with Car

Christine Braswell was walking to her car after shopping at Walmart. She saw a man, Robert Raines, with no shirt on, breaking into her car and stealing her purse. She, along with other bystanders, tried to intervene. Raines ran away with Braswell in pursuit on foot. Unable to keep up, she went back to her car, and chased him down with it. She then hit him with her vehicle.

On security footage, you can see Braswell’s purse go flying through the air after Raines is struck. Raines was taken to a hospital, and is charged with breaking and entering, larceny and misdemeanor damage to property. Braswell has been charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

