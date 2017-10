PLAIN TWP< Ohio (WHBC) - Some of the preparatory work for a big 2018-2019 road project is underway this week. AEP Ohio is moving some power lines near the intersection of Route 62 and Harrisburg and Middlebranch Avenues NE this week and next. That's in advance of a $6.5 million ODOT project that should uncomplicate the current traffic pattern. Road work is expected to start next summer.