Pricewaterhouse Accountants Banned From Future Oscars

The Oscars debacle fallout continues. The two accountants from Pricewaterhouse Coopers will not be allowed back to the Academy Awards. Two accountants are used each year to hand the correct envelopes to the presenters. They were specifically told to stay off of social media in order to concentrate on their job. A picture was tweeted from one of the accountants just as Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were onstage reading the wrong card. The tweet has since been deleted. Pricewaterhouse has been in charge of the tabulating the Oscar winners for 83 years and now that relationship is in jeopardy.

