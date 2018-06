CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Primary Election results have been finalized, as well as the results across the state.

Back here, one issue qualified for an automatic recount, and that’s the Lexington Township .75 mill additional levy.

It ends up passing by 3 votes.

Next, is the Stark County ESC School Security and Mental Health 1.49 Mill Special Election on August 7th for registered voters who live in 16 of the ESC’s 22 school districts.