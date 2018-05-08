CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Richard Cordray will be the Democratic candidate for governor in November, while Mike DeWine will win the Republican nomination.
Congressman Jim Renacci will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sherrod Brown.
Here are the unofficial results from the Stark County Board of Elections:
Republican nominee for 50th State House District:
Reggie Stoltzfus 61%
Democratic nominee for the Stark County Court of Common Pleas:
Natalie Haupt 53%
Stark County Issues:
Canton City .5-percent income tax increase: approved 56%
Alliance City Parks and Rec 3-mill, 5-year levy: approved 67%
North Canton City Schools 6.9 mill additional continuing levy: approved 51%
Tuslaw Local Schools 7.3 mill 5 year levy: 58% say no
Paris Township Road District 4 mill 10 year levy: 55% say no
Lexington Township .75 mill additional levy: winning by only 4 votes
Here’s more from the Board of Elections.