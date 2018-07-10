Princess Charlotte Lays Down the Law to Paparazzi By Kayleigh Kriss | Jul 10, 2018 @ 1:36 PM As she walked with her parents and brothers to Prince Louis’ christening Princess Charlotte looked at the photographers and said ‘You’re not coming’ and then stared them down as she walked into the chapel! christeningPrince LouisPrincess Charlotteroyal family SHARE RELATED CONTENT Bad Day= Stranded on a Zipline Over Alligators Cats Really Don’t Care if You’re Being Interviewed on TV Never, Never, Never, NEVER Would I Do This!!!! Close Encounter with a Grizzly I Don’t Think He’s Moving This Just Makes My Teeth Hurt