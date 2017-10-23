Professional Funeral Mourners are A Thing Now

Members of the Roma community congregate around the graves of their passed relatives on All Saints' Day at the cemetery in Wlochy, Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016. Candles illuminated tombstones in graveyards across Poland as people communed with the souls of the dead on Tuesday, All Saints' Day, observing one of the most sacred days in the calendar for this deeply Catholic nation. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Have no friends? You and your family don’t get along? Well then you are in luck! You can now rent mourners for your funeral, so you look more popular in life than what you really were. Rent A Mourner is the unpopular person’s solution to having a full house on your last big party! Would you use this service?