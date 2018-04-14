Prosecution Gets More Minimum Time in Shanklin Murder Case

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A murder conviction often brings 15 years to life.

A Springfield Illinois man got nearly double the minimum time in Stark County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

37-year-old Ronald Shanklin got an additional 10 years for being a repeat offender.

He was still on parole for an attempted murder conviction out of Illinois when 32-year-old Ivan Munford was killed in Canton last summer.

Another 3 years was added on to Shanklin’s sentence for a gun specification.

Shanklin was found guilty at his trial which also ended on Thursday.