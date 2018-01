14 years ago we were introduced to ‘Puppy Bowl’ on Superbowl Sunday. Now Animal Planet has announced a spinoff which will feature older adult dogs looking for homes. This special will air on February 3rd at 8pm and will be called ‘Dog Bowl’. It’ll feature 2 teams called Paws and Tails and the dogs featured will be between 2-15 years old. All the dogs appearing will be looking for homes.