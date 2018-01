Animal Planet has partnered with Tinder and Pledgeling to give their furry stars their very own Tinder profiles. Users will find the puppies on their app. If they swipe right, the app will then encourage users to make a donation to the ASPCA. The pups will be on the app from January 22 to February 4. This is just one of the partnerships Animal Planet has made ahead of Puppy Bowl XIV.

This year, Team Ruff will face off against Team Fluff on February 4.