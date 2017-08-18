Questions Everyone Has a Strong Opinion On

Buzzfeed made another fun survey that asks people the important questions. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Do you keep ketchup in the fridge, or in the cupboard?

1.  84% of people hang their toilet paper in the “over” style, 16% go “under.”

2.  53% think green candies should be lime flavored, 47% think they should be apple.

3.  80% put ketchup on their hot dogs, 20% don’t . . . and 89% say hot dogs are NOT sandwiches.

4.  56% prefer Macs, 44% choose PCs.

5.  70% like dogs, 30% like cats.

6.  87% prefer paper books, 13% like e-books.

7.  And 55% say pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza, 45% say it does.

 

READ MORE HERE

Related Content

Maine EBT Phone Number Redirects to Sex Line
A Store Owner Has After-Work Mannequin Party
Newborn Holding IUD Goes Viral
Things Countries are the Best At
Dad Wears Tie Son Made in First Grade to Graduatio...
Guy Tries to Destroy Hive with Fireworks, Burns Do...