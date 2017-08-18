Questions Everyone Has a Strong Opinion On

Buzzfeed made another fun survey that asks people the important questions. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Do you keep ketchup in the fridge, or in the cupboard?

1. 84% of people hang their toilet paper in the “over” style, 16% go “under.”

2. 53% think green candies should be lime flavored, 47% think they should be apple.

3. 80% put ketchup on their hot dogs, 20% don’t . . . and 89% say hot dogs are NOT sandwiches.

4. 56% prefer Macs, 44% choose PCs.

5. 70% like dogs, 30% like cats.

6. 87% prefer paper books, 13% like e-books.

7. And 55% say pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza, 45% say it does.

