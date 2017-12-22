Red Cross Recommendation for Gift List: Gift of Life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s ironic that as we prepare to give gifts for Christmas, we slack off a bit on giving the “gift of life”.

There were 64,000 fewer blood donations to the American Red Cross during the holiday season last year, so the need is great.

There’s also a freebie involved: the Red Cross will give you one of its long-sleeved t-shirts for any donation through January 7th.

Here are some donation opportunities in Stark County: