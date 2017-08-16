Relationship Deal Breakers, And Things That Can Be Tolerated

Dating is HARD. Some people are more picky than others. Recently, the Superdrug Online Doctor surveyed 1,500 people and came up with this list of relationship issues that people would cave on. Here are some of the results:

1. 30% of people have been in a long-term relationship with someone who wasn’t good in bed.

2. 29% have been with someone who wasn’t romantic.

3. 24% with someone who had a low sex drive.

4. 20% with someone who wasn’t their type.

5. 20% with someone who they argued with DAILY.

