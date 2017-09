Today, on the 16th anniversary, we remember the victims and heroes of September 11, 2001.

“…we’ve come back to remember the valor of those we lost—those who innocently went to work that day and the brave souls who went in after them. We have also come to be ever mindful of the courage of those who grieve for them, and the light that still lives in their hearts.”

—New York City mayor ­Rudolph Giuliani @ World Trade Center site 2006

