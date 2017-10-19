Restaurant Admits to Selling Popeye’s Chicken as Own

Welp, talk about being caught with egg on your face… or in this case, fried chicken bits! Sweet Dixie Kitchen’s secret chicken recipe was recently revealed… when an employee was caught bringing boxes of Popeye’s Chicken into the back. The customer asked an employee about it, and the employee admitted that they sold reheated Popeye’s chicken and waffles.

You thought that was weird? Well, what if I told you that the restaurant doesn’t care that their secret got out. In fact, they are PROUD of the fact that they sell another restaurant’s reheated product. They are equating the practice of reheating another restaurant’s chicken, to going out and buying brand ingredients to make other food and dishes.