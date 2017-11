David Schoelen of Riverside Calif., dressed as the Demogorgon from "Stranger Things," poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A 19 year old named Samantha Pellerin had a very creative way to get back at her now ex-boyfriend via Netflix. After a bad break-up, she noticed that he was still using HER account for watching Stranger Things.

So she waited till he was halfway through the season, then changed the password and booted him off.